Fabio Quartararo closed in on his first MotoGP world championship by romping to his fifth victory of the season at the British Grand Prix to stretch his lead in the championship standings to 65 points.

The Frenchman on a Yamaha showed no ill effects from a fall in practice on Friday that left him struggling to walk as he took the lead on lap five and eased away from the chasing pack to win by 2.6 seconds from Alex Rins of Suzuki with Aleix Espargaro securing Aprilia’s first MotoGP podium in third.

Quartararo started in third and briefly slipped to fourth after a sluggish start, but then quickly moved through the field to hit the front.

Once there the 22-year-old managed his tyres to control the race and take an ever firmer grip on the championship.

