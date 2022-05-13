After a slow start to the season, world champion Fabio Quartararo has blasted his way to the top of the standings and is in line to notch up his first ever home win at this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old Yamaha rider managed only a single podium in the year’s first four races as his Yamaha suffered from a lack of speed.

But on European circuits this power deficit is less significant and that enabled him to win in Portugal at the end of April and take second place in Spain a week later.

He tops the standings with 89 points, seven clear of Asprilla’s Aleix Espargaro with Enea Bastianini a further 13 points back.

