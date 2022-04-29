World champion Fabio Quartararo overcame an early fall in the wet to clock the fastest time in Friday’s two practice sessions for this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP.

The Frenchman, who is tied at the top of the standings with Alex Rins after five races of the current season, came fifth in the first session after coming off his Yamaha but collected himself to put in the quickest lap of 1min 37.071sec.

That was just over two tenths of a second faster than the Ducatis of Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia.

Quartaro’s day began badly when he skidded on a wet spot on the track, caused by a storm the night before, that had not quite dried.

