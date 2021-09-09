Moto GP championship leader Fabio Quartararo heads to a MotorLand track that has never been good to him as he seeks a victory at the Aragon GP that will move him one step closer to becoming the first Frenchman to take the crown.

The Yamaha rider already has five wins under his belt this season and now stands 65 points ahead of champion Joan Mir (Suzuki).

But Aragon is the home race for the Spanish riders, not least the six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

“Aragon is probably the worst track on the calendar, not for the Yamaha bike but for me,” said Quartararo.

