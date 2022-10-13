Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo insisted Thursday he remained calm and unfazed by a string of a poor results that has thrown the title race wide open.

The Frenchman has taken just eight points on his Yamaha in the last three races, allowing Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia on a Ducati to close within two points of at the top of the standings with three grands prix left.

After 17 races, five riders are within 40 points and all in contention, with 75 still up for grabs.

