France’s world champion Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in this season’s title race after winning the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday helped by an astonishing error by his closest pursuer Aleix Espargaro.

The Frenchman’s joy contrasted starkly to Aprilia rider Esparagaro, who had a nightmare of a race from start to finish.

Having started on pole he was passed by Quartararo on the first bend — a lead the 23-year-old Frenchman would never relinquish — and then as the race reached its climax he raised his arms thinking he had finished second only to realise there was a still a lap to go.

