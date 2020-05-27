A quarter of the COVID-19 masks on the market inspected by the consumer watchdog were found to be below standard.

Moreover, there was a spike in the number of sanitizers and disinfectants had been imported or put on the market without authorisation.

This was divulged in parliament on Wednesday by Consumer Protection Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli in reply to questions from Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo (Mosta).

Bartolo asked about the inspections carried out by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority to ensure that these highly-sought products were up to standard and bore the CE quality mark.

It transpired that out of 75 inspections on masks made by the watchdog, including those being sold on the internet, action was required in 21 cases as the masks did not conform to the standards set. Consequently, they were withdrawn from the market and banned.

The MCCAA also dealt with 68 cases ranging from information requests from operators, the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit of the Health Department and complaints from the public.

The latter triggered an investigation by Customs from which it transpired that half of the products being imported were detained as they lacked the necessary documentation and labelling features.

As for sanitisers and disinfectants, the minister said there had been a rise in the number of products placed on the market without authorisation.

Out of 258 inspections made by the MCCAA, 69 were found not to be in conformity. While in 21 cases operators rectified the situation, the process relating to the others is ongoing.