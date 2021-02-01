A quarter of prisoners at the Corradino Correctional Facility are serving sentences for aggravated theft, official figures show.

A list of offences committed by the 604 prisoners currently serving sentences in Malta’s prison was tabled in parliament on Monday by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. He was replying to a question by independent MP Godfrey Farrugia.

According to the list, 151 prisoners committed aggravated theft, making this the most common offence. Another 138 prisoners were jailed after a fine imposed by the courts was converted into a prison sentence.

The third most common offence was the possession of false documents, with 135 prisoners serving sentences related to this crime. A further 28 inmates failed to produce a passport to the Police Immigration Office.

A number of prisoners are at the correctional facility for drug-related crimes, including three for the cultivation of drugs, nine for the importation of drugs, 43 for possession and trafficking, 12 for possession and another 25 for the possession of drugs with the intent to supply.

A total of 15 prisoners were found guilty of defiling or corrupting a minor while seven others are in jail for raping a minor.

Most common crimes

Offence Number of prisoners Aggravated Theft 151 Conversion of Fines 138 Possession of False Documents 135 Possession and Trafficking of Drugs 43 Transfer of Passport 37