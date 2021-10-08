Audi quattro and the five-cylinder engine are legends with a great history, but are also defining trailblazers for the future of the automobile. As an integral part of Audi’s Vorsprung durch Technik DNA, the drive system and engine have not lost any of their power to captivate, even 40 years after they premiered.

The constant all-wheel drive and the sporty engine awaken memories of historic venues. But they are also the technological basis for the automotive experiences that lie before us.

In this video, look back at 40 years of the quattro experience with rally legends Stig Blomqvist and Fabrizia Pons, as well as Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi and get on board when the all-wheel drive powers into the electric future.

