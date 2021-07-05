The Queen has awarded the George Cross to Britain's National Health Service in recognition of its service, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

The George Cross is the UK’s highest award for gallantry and heroism. It was awarded to Malta by King George VI in 1942 and the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in 1999.

The NHS marks its 73rd anniversary on Monday.

In a handwritten personal message, the Queen said: “It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

“This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations. Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

“You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation. Elizabeth R.”

In December Malta awarded its highest honour, Gieħ Ir-Repubblika, to Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health, who leads the fight against COVID-19. She dedicated the award to all healthcare workers and front-liners.