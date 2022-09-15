The Queen was a “sincere example of leadership” Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Thursday, because she learned to lead not with pomp but by example.

The Archbishop was leading a commemorative mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 last week.

Joining the droves of mourners around the world who have taken opportunities to pay their respects to the monarch following her death, the pews of the cathedral quickly filled with citizens, dignitaries and those in the diplomatic service, who joined in the spiritual celebration of the Queen’s life.

Among those in attendance were President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Speaker Anġlu Farrugia.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“Today we are not only praying for her soul as a baptised Christian, but we also recognise that she exemplified loyalty and allegiance,” Scicluna said.

“These were carved into her heart as we saw through her most sincere example of leadership because she didn’t lead with pomp, but by example.”

As was clear in her many messages to the public, the Queen exemplified her faith and was conscious of being held accountable to God when fulfilling her duties.

“I am struck by a speech she gave in 2012 when she urged us to remember that God sent his only son to serve and not to be served,” Scicluna continued.

“One can see how she took her vocation with great responsibility and for 70 years served as the light on top of the mountain.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Archbishop also recalled the poignant image of widowed Queen Elizabeth standing solo at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral last year and wondered whether she had recalled the start of their long married life together in Malta at that moment.

“Who knows if in that painful moment she was remembering the sweet time they spent as a couple on what she used to call her isles of happy memories,” he said.

“Malta was an important page in Queen Elizabeth’s life and we are grateful to her for being an important part of Malta’s history as well.”

“She was the monarch who signed the letters patent that made us an independent state and was gracious not to burn that bridge when we decided to become a republic. We remained friends and valued members of the Commonwealth.”

“We can take comfort now that as the Lord has called her to join her husband, she is not going to her isle of happy memories, but to a place of eternal happiness.”

‘The least we can do is pay our respects'

Meanwhile, before the start of the mass, as the bells of St John’s tolled to beckon stray worshippers within, people who spoke to Times of Malta on the steps of the cathedral said “the least they could do” was attend to pay their respects to the departed monarch.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

George Roberts brought with him memories of when the tanker he served on had stopped to refuel the royal yacht in 1963. Showing us pictures of the vessel, he recalled how all the officers had donned full uniform to salute the Queen.

“She was a really nice lady, she never said anything out of step,” he said.

“I think she was a good Queen. She loved Malta so much, her father gave us the Geroge Cross, so I think it's all good.”

Another former serviceman, Battery Sargeant Major Joseph Buttigieg, said that throughout the years it was Queen Elizabeth’s faith that stood out to him.

“She was my commander-in-chief many years ago, so I think I owe her this much,” he said.

“I think her faith was just incredible and we only get to know about that now, because they’re playing clips of what she did in her religious life.”

“I think what struck me most is when she quoted God as being the ‘Prince of Peace’, to me that’s very reflective.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“Her Majesty the Queen was our head of state after independence,” said Nicholas DePiro.

“I think the least we can do is celebrate her.”

United States charge d’affaires Wendy Green said she was grateful for the opportunity to bid farewell to the long-reigning Queen.

“I think the Queen’s contributions throughout her 70 years of service, not just to the United Kingdom, but the world, deserved to be honoured,” she said.

“As the United States, with our special relationship, I thought it was very important and I’m touched with the opportunity to say farewell.”

Antoinette Attard said she and her husband wanted to participate in the occasion.

“Yes I do think that we did (have a special relationship with the Queen),” she said.

“My husband collects royal memorabilia., I think we’re very connected.”

“She lived a nice life, 96, it’s a good old age, isn’t it? I think she was an inspiration, a really nice woman.”