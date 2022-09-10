Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign as monarch of the UK will be defined by her uncompromising dedication to the service of her people. In an era when political leaders expressed opinions on practically every subject, the Queen respected the tradition of British monarchs who refrained from getting involved in political issues.

In her first official visit to a foreign country in 1947, the then Princess Eliza­beth pledged to devote her life to the service of her people, “whether it be long or short”. She fulfilled this pledge with humanity and grit.

She was loved and admired not just by her own subjects but by many people around the world who saw in her a role model. She consistently upheld her responsibilities with dignity despite the familial misfortunes she had to manage.

The Queen saw Britain pass through a slow but unrelenting political and social transformation during her long reign. When Elizabeth came to the throne, the British Empire was slowly winding down. Decades later, the UK joined the European Union and recently decided to leave it. The social transformation of Britain has been equally remarkable. From a socially conservative, white and male-dominated society, Britain has become a more liberal and multicultural state.

The Queen appointed 15 prime ministers. She may not have always liked their policies but she remained above politics. Yet, she was known for her mastery of the details when briefed by the prime minister of the day. She fulfilled her role as head of state with delicacy despite the complexity of the sometimes ill-defined, unwritten British Constitution.

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Malta was one the monarch had always remarked on with warmth and fondness. Between 1949 and 1951, she spent several months in Malta as a young naval wife. This experience inspired her to define Malta as her “isle of happy memories”.

It will be most befitting if the pro­perty where the Queen lived in Guardamangia is restored and converted into a museum of Anglo-Maltese royal memorabilia for the public’s appreciation.

Her family’s misfortunes, not unlike those of many families, strengthened her resolve to be a pragmatic manager of her family affairs. Three of her children had unsuccessful first marriages. The relationship of the now King Charles III with Diana, Princess of Wales, ended in tragedy and almost led to a rapid decline in the affection that ordinary people had for their monarch. But the Queen always managed to be sensitive to her subjects’ moods and feelings and steered the monarchy into calmer waters when family troubles tarnished its image in the eyes of the people.

The accession of King Charles III comes at a time of unprecedented challenges. The charisma of the Queen is part of the glue that kept the United Kingdom together. The new king will need to emulate his mother’s ability to remain in the hearts of most UK citizens if the monarchy is to have a bright future.

There are those who argue, with good reason, that the monarchy is an irrelevant institution in a fast-changing world. One must remember, however, that it is because of the personal qualities that Elizabeth brought to the role – stoicism and resilience, grace and humanity – that most British people still see the monarchy as a symbol of their identity, a force of unity, and a treasured part of their heritage.

May King Charles III continue with the necessary reforms of the British monarchy to ensure that it remains dear to all those who loved and respected his mother so much.