Iconic songs by the British legendary band Queen rocked the Granaries in Floriana last Friday as the BBC Concert Orchestra performed in front of a seated and ecstatic audience in It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story.

Local singer Brooke Borg was the supporting act of It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story.

The concert celebrated the careers of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon through their hit numbers and the songs of other music legends who inspired them.

The orchestra, conducted by Mike Dixon, in fact, played Queen classics from Killer Queen, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now to Under Pressure and Bohemian Rhapsody but also numbers by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin and John Lennon, among others.

Singer Tim Howar and conductor Mike Dixon

Vocalist Tony Vincent

A number of performers belted out the songs, including Tony Vincent, star of the Queen musical We Will Rock You, vocalists Vanessa Haynes, Rachael Wooding, Ashton Jones, Tim Howar, soprano Carly Paoli and vocal group Capital Voices.

Perfomer Asthon Jones

The concert, organised by the Malta Tourism Authority, was held according to the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the health authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remained a top priority throughout the show.

The Granaries yesterday hosted another concert, this time an electronic music event, featuring well-known British deejay Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, a British orchestra known for performing mainstream, cult, experimental and popular music.