Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has recognised Malta’s Neil Agius as the 151st Commonwealth Point of Light, in honour of his “exceptional voluntary service” advocating for plastic-free seas.

Agius is an ocean advocate, endurance swimmer and co-founder of the “Wave of Change” campaign which raises awareness of plastic pollution in the Maltese sea.

He recently completed a daunting 95 kilometre swim between Sicily and St Julian’s to raise awareness of the threats to the world's oceans and their biodiversity. Agius was the second person in recorded history to have undertaken this swim.

Agius believes that his “speedo diplomacy” will help support “Wave of Change”, inspiring young people to take action in their everyday life to reduce plastic waste and become “Wavemakers”.

In its most recent campaign, “Wave of Change” is harnessing the power of social media, encouraging young people to pick up three pieces of rubbish and challenge their friends to do the same.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, the Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.



By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Agius said: “I am really honoured to receive this award. It is a great feeling that I can inspire so many to make changes to the way they treat mother earth. There is no planet B so we really need to respect it, once we can learn to do that then we will be able to enjoy it at its full potential and glory.”

UK High Commissioner in Malta Stuart Gill said Agius is an example of dedication and determination in his fight against climate change and environment-related issues. Swimming from Sicily to Malta in a record-breaking 28 hours should serve as an inspiration for others to be the change for a better world.