Malta will host The Best Ever Queen Tribute Band on Friday, July 29. Fans of the British band and followers of Freddie Mercury will have this opportunity to relive the 70s and 80s during this concert.

Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, among other legendary songs, will be played in the two-hour concert.

Hayley Azzopardi, finalist of Mużika Mużika, and musician Kristy Spiteri, finalist of the popular show Brillanti, will be supporting the band.

Chapel Street in San Ġwann will be transformed to host this concert on Friday, July 29, from 8.30pm onwards.

Entrance is free of charge.

This concert is being organised by the San Ġwann Local Council with the support of Reġjun Tramuntana.