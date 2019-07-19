Hard Rock Café Malta is holding this year’s Queen Tribute tomorrow from 9.30pm to midnight at Bay Street Complex, St Julian’s.

As part of Hard Rock’s Freddie for a Week Campaign, those attending will celebrate the singer’s 73rd birthday on the day. Anyone can wear a moustache and discover their inner rock star.

The Rock Troupers will be taking the crowd through this journey from 10pm with a Queen tribute.

Entrance fee, €5 at the door, will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the event will be powered by Cisk.