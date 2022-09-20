President George Vella has spoken of the Queen's eyes joy when he told her in 2020 that her old Malta residence in Guardamangia was being restored.

The president was speaking about his recollections of Queen Elizabeth II when interviewed in London by CNN.

The president, who was in London for Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, met the queen several times over the years.

Villa Guardamangia was the residence of the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip between 1949 and 1951 in what she had described as the happiest years of her life.

The queen never returned to the villa after that time, and it fell into disrepair, reduced to little more than a crumbling shell, bereft of any of the furniture of the time.

But Heritage Malta, which acquired it some years ago, has launched a project to restore it to what it would have looked like more than 70 years ago. It has appealed for pictures and information to help it go about furnishing it once structural works are completed. It also plans to apply for some €10m in EU funds for the project.

President Vella said the queen had described Malta to him as the "isle of happy memories".

"She was really happy" when told in 2020 that the old villa was being renovated, President Vella said, adding that King Charles III, whom he met immediately before the funeral, had also spoken of the "nice times" the queen recalled when she stayed in Malta.

The royal couple at Villa Guardamangia. Photo Frank Attard.

Questioned about the Commonwealth, President Vella said Elizabeth treated the organisation like her baby and ensured it enjoyed political and social clout. He was confident that this process could continue under King Charles III, but it needed to be ensured that it was sufficiently funded, particularly by the bigger member states, he said.

The president also paid tribute to the queen for having, true to her word, done a job she promised to do, with results evident to all.

Event at villa on Sunday night

Several individuals have laid flowers and tributes outside the Guardamangia residence since the Queen's death. On Sunday night, British High Commissioner Cathy Ward led a group of mourners outside the residence.

The ceremony included a guard of honour from the World War II Living History Group.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Heritage Malta hosted the commemoration, which also saw the participation of Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Reverend Betsi Thane from the Union of the Church of Scotland and Methodist Church, Canon Simon Godfrey of St Paul's Pro-Cathedral and President of the Royal British Legion Peter Robinson.

The ceremony outside Villa Guardamangia on Sunday night. Photo: British High Commission.