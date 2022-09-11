It-Teatru tal-Miskin, an original musical written and created by Luke Saydon, is a queer coming-of-age story about intolerance and people’s innate fear of ‘the other’.

Produced by Saydon Studio, It-Teatru tal-Miskin is directed by Denise Mulholland with movement by Ruth Borg, starring Thomas Camilleri, Chiara Hyzler and Sean Borg as the three buffi.

Set to premiere in Gozo at Teatru Astra’s new Black Box Theatre, It-Teatru tal-Miskin is a story about a boy who wore heels.

“This boy desired an authentic and different way to express himself when compared to the society he belonged to,” says Saydon, speaking to Times of Malta.

“He is a brave soul who is at this wonderful youthful stage of life when questioning is practised and curiosity is celebrated.

“But the most beautiful thing is that he feels no sense of otherness,” says Saydon.

The story happens right at the beginning of the boy’s journey, when “otherness” was not an issue – when it is fine to wear heels or be flamboyant. In fact, says the writer, this only becomes “otherness” when seen through the eyes of conformity that allows no divergences.

Thus, the musical’s storytellers – the buffi – are unapologetically extravagant.

The story takes place at Ħal Fern, a fictional village symbolising the conservative, closed-minded attitudes some harbour against queer people or any expression of self that deviates from a prescribed set of allowable permutations.

“The musical is inspired by several acts of intolerance,” says Saydon, “not just ones from our local landscape and definitely not exclusive to ones targeted to the queer community.

“People have been intolerant since the beginning of time, and even as the world recovers from a ground-shaking pandemic, hate still lurks in between wonderful acts of love and kindness.”

The piece explores the people at both ends of intolerance since the commonality between the perpetrator and receiver of intolerance is the shared sense of “miskin” (pitifulness).

“One is misunderstood, and one is misinformed,” says the writer of people at the two poles of intolerance.

“Whether it’s an unavoidable state of being, whether it’s fear or whether it’s ignorance, both parts will be left with something missing, incomplete. This is no us-vs-them story because everyone is on a relentless drive to not be the miskin.”

Speaking about what kind of people the inhabitants of Ħal Fern are, Saydon says they are not villains, adding that no one ever showed up and challenged their fears or ideas until a carriage of buffi arrived.

The musical is combined with an accompanying outreach programme, beginning from its inception as a production aimed to be lived very closely within the community it is representing.

“Thanks to the help of our partners, including Arts Council Malta and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, the narrative, language and tone of the piece started from a research and development period last winter where members of the LGBTQI+ community shared their experience with our creative.

“These beautiful and diverse experiences inspired the words of the musical’s characters, and now, as the piece heads onto the stage, an accompanying programme is running side by side to expand the imprint of the show.”

The team is working with local youth theatres and sharing their process of creating a new Maltese musical. They invited six young people to join them as interns in the team’s rehearsal rooms and are commissioning three queer artists to showcase their work at our theatres.

Aside from this, the studio is gathering a bank of queer stories and sharing with the world a new piece of theatre inspired by the local LGBTQI+ story itself.

“The project has brought me into very heated debates within the community itself. In one instance, one participant made me promise I would never release a picture or their name after sharing their experience, and on the other, some members of the community told me there is no need to make a thing about a queer musical because that means we still have something to prove. I intend to celebrate all of this in my work,” says Saydon.

It-Teatru tal-Miskin will see its premiere in Gozo at Teatru Astra’s new Black Box Theatre on September 23-25 and then at Spazju Kreattiv the following weekend from September 30 to October 2. Tickets and more information may be found on www.saydonstudio.com. The musical would not be possible without the support of Arts Council Malta, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Spazju Kreattiv, ARC Rainbow Allied Communities, MGRM, European Year of Youth, BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and Deloitte.