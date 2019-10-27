Q: Eight months ago my company sold three mirrors to a consumer. Recently, this consumer has contacted us to complain about some tarnish that has appeared on one of them. The consumer is asking for a refund of the mirror’s cost as she is arguing that this kind of damage should be covered by guarantee. This consumer also wants to return the undamaged mirrors.

We have been manufacturing and selling these kind of mirrors for the past five years and never had any complaints. This is, in fact, the first complaint we have received. We think that the mirror might have been exposed to a high level of humidity, which caused the damage.

We would like to know if we are legally obliged to provide a remedy for the damaged mirror, and also whether we are obliged to accept the consumer’s request to also refund her for the undamaged mirrors?

A: The Consumer Affairs Act stipulates that goods sold to consumers should be “fit for the purpose for which goods of the same type are normally used” and must “show the quality and performance which are normal in goods of the same type and which the consumer can reasonably expect”. When this is not the case, and as a result of this goods turn out to be faulty or develop a damage within two years from the date of purchase or delivery date, then consumers are entitled to claim a free remedy from the seller.

In your query you state that the mirror must have been exposed to a high level of humidity. If this is the case and you can prove that the consumer somewhat misused the mirror, then you may argue that the consumer did not use the product according to its intended purpose and hence reject her claim. Unless this is the case, then the consumer is right to claim a free remedy which, in this case, can either be a free replacement, if the mirror cannot be repaired, or a full refund if it can neither be repaired nor replaced.

As to whether you are obliged to accept back the undamaged mirrors, unless these three mirrors have been purchased as a set and the damaged mirror cannot be fixed or replaced with a similar one, then the answer is no – you are not obliged to replace or refund the undamaged mirrors.