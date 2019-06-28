Q: I ordered a dress for my daughter to wear on her Confirmation from a local fashion outlet. The seller contacted me to inform me that the dress had arrived and that I could take my daughter to try it out so that the necessary alterations are carried out. The seller also informed me that on the same day I needed to pay the outstanding balance. I had paid a deposit upon ordering the dress.

I do not feel comfortable in paying for the dress in full before the alterations are carried out, and hence before the final fitting.

I would like to know if the seller has a legal right to request full payment for the dress before the alterations are carried out? If I refuse to pay the full amount, can the seller refuse to sell me the dress?

A: The answer to your query basically depends on what was agreed on the method of payment between you and the seller at the time of sale. If on the contract of sale there is a clause stating that full payment of the dress must be made before the alterations are carried out then you are obliged to honour the sales agreement.

On the other hand, if no specific method of payment was agreed and signed, you may negotiate with the seller about how to pay the outstanding balance. You may insist not to pay the full amount before you verify that the alterations are satisfactory and as promised.

However, the seller may insist that the full amount is paid as after the alterations are carried out, the dress cannot be sold to someone else as it will then be customised as per your daughter’s measurements.

Having said that, irrespective of whether or not the dress is paid in full, if the alterations are not done in a professional manner, or the dress is damaged while it is being altered, you will always be entitled to request a free-of- charge remedy from the seller including full refund of the amount paid if the dress is not fit for purpose.