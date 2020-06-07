Q: A few days ago, I went shopping for some clothes. Since I could not use the shop’s changing rooms to try on the clothes due to the public health authority-imposed restrictions, I asked the salesperson if I could try the clothes at home and return them if they didn’t fit well. The salesperson said I could return the clothes but I could not ask for a refund.

Is it true that in this situation I am not entitled to a refund?

A: Consumers are only legally entitled to cancel a sale and request a refund when a purchase is either made through a distance sale or off premi­ses. When products are purchased from retail outlets, consumers do not have the legal right to cancel a sale and request a free remedy from the seller unless the products are defective or do not conform to the original sales agreement. In such situations, sellers are free to adopt any voluntary return policies they deem fit.

It is, therefore, very important that before concluding a sale, consumers check whether they can return the item and, if yes, what the applicable terms and conditions are. This to ensure that consumers make an informed buying decision.