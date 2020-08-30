Q: In mid-July, a local company contacted me to inform me that my name had come up in a draw and that I was entitled to €1,000. I was eventually informed that this money was a discount on solar panels. When I told them that I already have panels, the company offered me a discount on a heat pump. Since I have never heard of such products, the company sent a representative to my house to give me more information. During this visit, the seller convinced me to sign an order and pay a €100 deposit.

Soon after, I realised I do not really need this heat pump and at the beginning of August I called the sales representative to inform him that I wish to cancel the order and also asked for a refund of the deposit paid. Am I entitled to make such request?

A: Since the contract of sale was concluded at your house, it is considered an off-premises sale. This type of sale is protected by the Consumer Rights Regulations, which give consumers 14 days, starting from the date the sales contract is concluded, to cancel the sale and request a refund of the money paid. While consumers are responsible to notify the trader about their intention to cancel the sale during the 14 days, sellers are obliged to inform consumers about this right.

Hence, since you did not cancel the sale within 14 days you will still be eligible to cancel the sale only if the seller did not inform you about your cancellation rights upon concluding the sale. In fact, the Consumer Rights Regulations stipulate that in such situations, the withdrawal period is extended to 12 months or to 14 days after the seller informs the consumer about the cooling-off period.

Furthermore, these regulations prohibit sellers from requesting a deposit on goods purchased off-premises before delivery until the 14-day cooling off period elapses.

In view of the above, you may request the seller to refund you the deposit paid. If the seller refuses, you may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.