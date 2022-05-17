Seven teams will be battle it out to lift the Women’s Knock-Out competition as the women’s domestic cup makes it return after a two-year absence.

The 2020 and 2021 edition never took place after the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the Maltese football governing body to cut the local competitions.

The return of this competition is a sign of progress that we are continuing to edge towards normality while it will continue to boost the promotion of the movement on our islands.

