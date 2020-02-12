Blitz art gallery in Valletta is hosting a series of works by German video and photography artist Tobias Zielony.

His solo show Isn’t Life Under the Sun Just a Dream offers a glimpse into the yearnings of young people who do not normally make the news. However, when they do, they too often feel like their lives and experiences are a far cry from the taste of the daily media soup fed to the world.

From close-up portraits to landscapes, in still and moving images, Zielony’s world is the opposite of the sleek iconography and the cloned humanity of Instagram. It can be out of focus, grainy and often dark. It is a process, a journey into chance encounters and unseen places.

The exhibition is a survey of the artist’s practice and includes some of his major works since 2010, alongside a new commission realised in Malta.

The exhibition is on at Blitz, 68, St Lucy Street, Valletta, until February 29. It is open from Tuesday to Friday from 2.30 to 6.30pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. For more information, visit www.thisisblitz.com.