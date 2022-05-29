French authorities and UEFA faced questions Sunday over the handling of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris which descended into scenes of chaos before kick-off as English fans struggled to enter the stadium.

Liverpool called for an investigation into the treatment of their supporters ahead of the game at the Stade de France on Saturday but European football's governing body UEFA blamed a problem with fake tickets while the French interior minister criticised the behaviour of the English fans.

The chaos outside France's national stadium in Paris prompted the kick-off to be delayed by over half an hour before the match was eventually won 1-0 by the Spanish side.

But the scenes -- which saw some fans manage to vault into the stadium while evading security and police use tear gas -- were not what the French capital wanted two years before it hosts the 2024 Olympics and one year before the same venue hosts the rugby World Cup final.

