A quick warning by fireworks enthusiasts who saw petards catching fire on Saturday afternoon is thought to have averted a tragedy when the Mosta fireworks factory blew up on Saturday.

According to initial investigations, the fireworks that caught fire were in the open to dry, as part of the production process, As they caught fire enthusiasts in the area warned their colleagues to run for cover,

Meanwhile, the police said a third man was hospitalised overnight in serious condition as a result of the blast.

He was admitted to hospital shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The factory blew up at about 3.30pm on Saturday. 11 enthusiasts were working there at the time and two were initially hospitalised, A 29-year-old sustained grievous injuries while a 25-year-old suffered serious injuries from fractures. The third injured man is a 60-year-old. All are from Mosta.

Petards continued to go off well into the evening, including a powerful blast at about 7pm.

Fire-fighters were still on the scene of the massive blast on Sunday morning, looking for any unexploded ordnance and making the area safe.

Kevin Cutajar, president of the 15 August society, which owns the factory, said he was helping in the operation to clear the area.

“I am on site with members of the CPD and army bomb disposal experts to clear the site”, he explained.

“There is still live material in here, and we need to remove it”.

He confirmed that some rooms in the complex, containing fireworks, had survived the blast.

Police sources said it was likely that new standards introduced when the factory was rebuilt after another blast in 2010 helped save lives and prevented further damage. A statue of the Assumption of our Lady also survived the blast. The same statue also survived the explosion 12 years ago.

According to the police, the blast was likely triggered when fireworks that were in the open, possibly drying off as part of the production process, caught fire.

Some of those present quickly realised what was happening and warned their colleagues to run for cover.

A magisterial inquiry is underway to conclusively establish the cause of the blast.