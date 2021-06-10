MALTA 1

Zammit 23

MONTENEGRO 2

Bulatovic 13; Kuc 15

MALTA

J. Xuereb, S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, N. Sciberras (57 V. Mifsud), G. Zahra (46 E. Xuereb), E. Lipman, R. Cuschieri, S. Zammit, M. Farrugia, H. Bugeja (46 J. Flask), K. Willis (46 D. Theuma).

MONTENEGRO

I. Cabarkapa, M. Radunovic (86 A. Janjusevic), M. Saranovic, M. Maras (69 A. Popovic), S. Bulatovic, A. Toskovic, N.Stanovic (87 E. Boznjak), J. Karlicic (72 R. Kocanovic), A. Kuc, H. Bozic, D. Dukic.

Referee Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards Bozic, Dukic, Stanovic, Saranovic.

Two early goals from Montenegro helped them overcome Malta’s challenge in the first international friendly between the two sides at the Centenary Stadium.

Quick-fire goals from captain Sladja Bulatovic and Armisa Kuc in the opening part of the first half handed the initiative to Montenegro.

Shona Zammit’s goal handed Malta a lifeline to salvage a positive result. Nonetheless, Malta’s efforts were in vain as Montenegro managed to preserve their narrow lead to take victory home.

For this game, coach Mark Gatt deployed Janice Xuereb between the sticks with Gabriella Zahra, Stephania Farrugia, Charlene Zammit and Nicole Sciberras - making her 20th appearance - forming the backline.

Emma Lipman marshalled the backline as a defensive midfielder whereas Rachel Cuschieri and Shona Zammit completed the midfield department.

Upfront, Gatt started with Haley Bugeja, who was collecting her 10th cap and Maria Farrugia, with forward Kailey Willis making her debut.

