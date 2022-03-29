MALTA 2

Satariano 29

Teuma 32

KUWAIT 0

Malta

H. Bonello, S. Borg (57 Z. Muscat), J. Borg, M. Guillaumier (71 S. Pisani), J. Mbong (71 S. Pisani), E. Pepe, A. Satariano (81 J. Grech), T. Teuma (82 B. Paiber), J. Degabriele (57 L. Montebello), A. Magri Overend, D. Vella.

Kuwait

A. Al Khaledi (67 H. Kankone), S. Al Sanea, A. Al Dhefeery, F. Al Hajeri F. Al Otaibi (46 T. Al Fadhel), F. Al Ebrahim (46 S. Al Enezi), K. Al Fadhli (46 A. Issa), F. Al Reshidi, R. Abujabarah (46 B. Al Mutawa), M. Al Faneeni (79 Y. Alsulaiman), E. Marzouq.

Referee Gary Thomas.

Yellow card Al Otalbi.

Two quick-fire first half goals propelled Malta to a comfortable victory over Kuwait in a friendly international at the National Stadium.

Goals from Alex Satariano and Teddy Teuma earned Malta their second successive in 2022 following another convincing showing from Devis Mangia’s boys.

The national team continued where they left off following last week’s 1-0 win over Azerbaijan as they produced another entertaining and attacking display.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta