Romelu Lukaku scored after 33 seconds and then set up a second as Inter beat Genoa 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Inter are seven points ahead of second-placed city rivals AC Milan who are at Roma later Sunday, and 10 clear of champions Juventus, who were held 1-1 at Hellas Verona on Saturday and have played a game fewer.

Lukaku scored with the first chance at the San Siro, then laid on Matteo Darmianfor Inter’s second in the 69th minute. Alexis Sanchez came off the bench to add a third with 13 minutes to go.

