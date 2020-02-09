Homegrown brand QuickLets has expanded its reach by tapping into another international market and officially starting its operations in Cyprus earlier this year.

The real estate letting company had been eyeing and analysing various options over the last 12 months and, after cautiously reviewing the alternatives, decided to take the leap into the Cypriot industry.

Joining forces with a local property brokerage company with over 12 years’ experience in the market over there, the leadership team at QuickLets made various trips to get a better feel of how business is done, design its penetration strategy and recruit people to take the idea to the next step.

After identifying two locations to commence this new journey from Limassol and Nicosia, a territory manager was appointed and the first properties listed. Within a few days, the first rental materialised, sparking further hope into the Cypriot venture.

“When we founded QuickLets six years ago, I recall designing a map of the world with various location pins indicating international markets we wanted to tap into,” Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets, says.

“Every great journey starts by reaching the first destination and I feel today that Cyprus represents this for our brand,” he continues.

Well known for their tendency to dream big and following through with their plans, the team behind this international development promises that this is just the beginning of a wider strategy to take on new offshore markets.

Business development manager Abigail Simiana was instrumental in setting up shop in Cyprus.

“When I joined QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, the company was already recognising and doing well in Malta. It was natural that the next move had to be abroad,” Simiana comments.

“I feel very lucky and proud to have joined at such an exciting time in the company’s growth journey,” she adds.

This is not the first experience for QuickLets internationally. In July 2017, after visiting and falling in love with Ghana, QuickLets employed a country manager who, apart from scouting for properties, has managed the work of the QLZH Foundation, the real estate agency’s philanthropic arm, there.

QuickLets pledged that for every property rented in Malta, it would sponsor the education of a child in Ghana. Over the past two years, over 6,000 children benefitted from this promise.