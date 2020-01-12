Real Estate company QuickLets hosted a free informative session at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian’s to explain the new rent reforms in Malta that were put into place at the beginning of the new year.

Robert Attard from EY Malta was invited to explain the new legislation and how it will affect both landlords and tenants from the start of 2020.

QuickLets are leading the way in the real estate and property industry in Malta with these reforms, having consulted the Housing Authority and the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation in a bid to make the rental legislation more equal for both parties.

“There’s no doubt that there was a need for clarity and stability in the market.” CEO and co-founder Steve Mercieca said.

“We were heavily involved in the consultation period of the law and we did our utmost to give feedback that we collected from our team as well as landlords we work with in order to make the new law fair for all parties involved,” he added.

The new law has gone into effect as of January 1, where all residential lease agreements are to be registered, whether they are short let, room rentals or long lets. Landlords are required to register the lease agreement within 10 days of the commencement of the lease and failure to do so can result in a fine.

Contracts can be registered via the website rentregistration.gov.mt.