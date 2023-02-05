Leading letting agency Quicklets recently hosted its highly anticipated Grand Prix Challenge, with specialists and managers from all branches vying for the top prizes.

The competition was designed to foster a culture of diversity and innovation within the company and was deemed a success.

The Grand Prix Challenge resulted in three winning teams, each recognised for their exceptional performance and contributions to the company.

The first-place winner, Mosta Branch (led by Marc Kane Cachia), was treated to a skiing trip, while the second-place winner, Mrieħel Branch (led by Miodrag Milojevic), won a chance to drive a 458 Ferrari at a racetrack in Sicily. The third-place winner, Sliema Head Office (led by Luke Tanti), received a day trip with quad bikes in Sicily.

An outdoor ceremony was held to celebrate and congratulate the winners of the challenge.

A culture of diversity, innovation

The event served as an opportunity for the company to recognise the hard work and dedication of its specialists and reward those who have made significant contributions. The winners were presented with trophies and medals, and the atmosphere was one of excitement and celebration.

QuickLets is committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients, providing them with a hassle-free and efficient experience in their search for a rental home. The company offers a supportive and dynamic work environment where individuals can grow professionally and contribute to the company’s success.

The company regularly holds events and activities to foster a positive and productive work environment. It values its specialists and believes that their satisfaction and well-being directly affects the quality of service they provide to clients.

With its focus on providing top-notch service and fostering a positive work environment, Quicklets is attracting a growing number of talented individuals who are eager to form part of its success.

