QLC Real Estate is the newest member of brands belonging to the QLZH Group. It is the brainchild of founder and CEO Steve Mercieca, and Michael Paris, head of the commercial team at QuickLets, who saw the need for specialised services for the ever-growing commercial real estate market on the Maltese islands.

True to their mission statement ‒ “We exist to innovate the property industry, create a diverse culture and inspire purpose” ‒ a database of over 7,250 listings of commercial properties, professionally handled by dedicated, commercial letting specialists, has been launched to service the needs of their clients.

With its sleek design, www.qlc.com.mt features commercial properties of all kinds, such as offices, retail outlets, catering establishments, industrial properties, properties related to hospitality and so on. Feeding off QuickLets’ market presence, QLC has already been trusted by many industry leaders to help them find new homes for their businesses.

The release of the new website and database was coupled by the release of the Commercial Academy, focused on equipping specialists with all the technical knowledge and soft skills required to set its attendees apart from the competition.

Property specialists from across the 30 branches of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are extensively trained to meet the needs of business leaders and property owners by Paris himself, who overlooks the strong, hard-working and ever-growing team of commercial specialists.

The team’s long-term goal is to push Malta to reach its true potential and transform the commercial landscape of the Maltese islands.

QLC is also an avid supporter of the QLZH Foundation in their belief that the advancements of construction and real estate in Malta must be balanced with sustainability.

The group is rooted in the ethos of giving back to the community. It takes on a number of initiatives, including ocean bed clean-ups, drives to reduce single-use plastic, visits to the elderly and hospitalised children and planting of hundreds of trees.

The team believes in a greener, healthier and cleaner planet and vows to support the QLZH Foundation and their causes for a brighter world for future generations.

To experience this new brand, check out www.qlc.com.mt and search from the thousands of properties listed online. The team is prepared to help clients find a new property and to guide owners on how to go about renting their commercial properties. Customer support and efficiency remains at the core of QLC’s drive for excellence, so customers are invited to get in touch and leave it to the specialists to take their commercial lease needs to the next level.