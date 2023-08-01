QuickLets, QLC and Zanzi Homes recently came together to host a summer staff party for their franchise owners, managers, administration staff and specialists.

Over 300 attended the party, organised by the head office and which was aimed to recognise the hard work and dedication of all franchise owners, managers and specialists who have contributed to the success and growth of Quicklets, QLC and Zanzi Homes.

Celebrations took place at Surfside in Sliema, where attendees were serenaded by DJs who spun a mix of tunes, keeping the dance floor buzzing with energy.

A token of appreciation

“It was a night to remember,” Steve Mercieca, CEO of Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, said.

“Our staff is the heart and soul of our organisations, and it was our pleasure to host this summer party as a token of our appreciation for their hard work and dedication. We believe in celebrating success together and fostering a strong sense of unity within our teams.”

The event provided a great opportunity for franchise owners, managers and specialists from various locations to network and share experiences and best practices.

The party created an atmosphere of camaraderie and teamwork, reinforcing the shared vision of providing outstanding real estate services to clients across Malta.

“We were thrilled to see everyone come together and enjoy themselves so much,” Ann Xuereb, Peoples experience at Quicklets and Zanzi Homes,said.

“Our businesses are built on the foundation of trust and collaboration, and this event exemplified that spirit. We are incredibly proud of the talented individuals who make up our teams.”

