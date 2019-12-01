Letting agency QuickLets is known for rewarding its staff members who reach monthly goals.

Throughout the year, monthly events are organised whereby top performing offices are rewarded. These events range from meals and cocktails to a day out on quad bikes or paintball or even outdoor laser tag.

Last weekend, two separate groups of 32 top performing team members attended an organised skydiving trip.

“These monthly events are a great way to further strengthen the bond we have not only as individual offices but also as a collective,” Mark Sant Cassia, QuickLets brand manager and organiser of the event, said.

“We provide the platform for our staff to succeed and are always more than willing to reward those who do. The environment we have created has really helped our team grow and thrive together. Giving them the opportunity to do something this exciting is something not many companies do, let alone one that has been around for little over five years,” he added.

QuickLets CEO and co-founder Steve Mercieca added: “From day one we believed in working hard yet having events where our teams can strengthen relationships and, most importantly, have fun.”