QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have hosted another successful iteration of Feel the Pulse, aimed at igniting motivation and fostering growth among its franchise owners.

This gathering, designed to empower leaders and refine managerial skills, once again proved to be a transformative experience, the company said.

With an unwavering commitment to nurturing leadership and propelling growth, Feel the Pulse always welcomes an array of distinguished speakers and experts.

The event commenced with a spirited welcome from chief operating officer Fabio Zuccaro and chief exectutive officer Steve Mercieca, setting the stage for a day packed with insights and inspiration.

Zuccaro’s opening remarks echoed the essence of what lay ahead – an immersive experience tailored to inspire, motivate, and equip the franchise owners for success.

The spotlight then shone on guest speaker Maria Bugeja, CEO at St James Hospital. Bugeja’s riveting business story captivated the audience, weaving together experiences and lessons that resonated deeply, offering invaluable takeaways for business acumen and leadership.

Joseph Farrugia, a trainer focusing on effective leadership, led a dynamic and enlightening training session. His expertise provided actionable strategies and tools, empowering team leaders to navigate their roles with finesse, enhancing day-to-day management and leadership practices.

Closing the event was Matthew Camilleri, a sales specialist at Zanzi Homes, who shared profound insights on aligning oneself with their higher self. His reflections offered a unique perspective on personal and professional alignment, inspiring attendees to strive for greater purpose and fulfilment.

“Feel the Pulse is not just an event; it’s a testament to our dedication to cultivating leaders who drive success and innovation,” Mercieca said.

“The impact of this event extends far beyond its duration, serving as a catalyst for ongoing growth and development among our franchise owners.”

Feel the Pulse continues to be a cornerstone event, providing a platform for learning, motivation and strategic development for QLZH’s franchise network.

To learn more about QLZH franchising opportunities, visit: zanzihomes.com/franchise-inquiry.