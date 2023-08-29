QuickLets and Zanzi Homes has appointed Pamela Muscat as branch manager for its revamped Gozo office.

Muscat was a sales specialist within the Zanzi Homes family for the past year-and-a-half, where her achievements and continuous advancements showed her potential. Read more about her new role in the following interview.

What are your key responsibilities as the new office manager at Zanzi Homes Gozo, and how do you plan to prioritise and execute them effectively?

First and foremost, I’m very excited about my new role at this amazing company and I will be doing my utmost to build a larger team of specialists focusing solely on the Gozo property market. My main responsibilities will be running the newly formed office helping our specialists to service our clients in the best possible way and with a team of experts behind me where we’re all looking forward to smash our very ambitious goals.

How do you envision fostering a positive and productive work environment within the office to maximise team collaboration and individual performance?

Our team was formed just a few months ago and our principal base beliefs are working in a happy and positive workplace, helping each other out whether the specialist forms part of the sales (Zanzi Homes) or letting team (QuickLets).

As an office manager, how do you plan to support the specialists in their daily activities and ensure their professional growth and development?

The Gozo branch is now run by myself with a team of very experienced real estate professionals behind us, including Reuben Cini as our general manager and Kerstin Camenzuli as a franchise owner, which ensures that all our current specialists and the ones who will join us in the future are given the best possible support in all aspects, whether it is sales, letting, marketing or administration.

Can you describe your approach to handling conflicts or challenges that may arise within the team, and how will you ensure effective resolution and communication among team members?

The day-to-day issues that may occur are resolved in a serious and professional manner, and every day we make sure to keep a productive attitude to keep marching forward and achieving our targets in the fairest of ways so as all of our specialists are treated as respectfully as possible.

Can you outline your strategy for attracting and retaining top talent within the real estate industry, and how will you contribute to the recruitment and onboarding process?

Our commission structure is currently the highest paid in between the top stakeholders of this business with no end of year desk fees or any kind of payment to be reimbursed by the specialists themselves. We spoil our specialists in every way possible in a clean environment where we have team leaders not bosses and where we give advice not orders ‒ it is indeed the QLZH way.

Interested applicants who would like to join the QuickLets (www.ql.mt) and Zanzi Homes (www.zh.mt) Gozo team, should contact Pamela Muscat on +356 7934 4141.