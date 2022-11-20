Innovation and growth has always been at the core of what real estate group QuickLets and Zanzi Homes stand for.

The group believes that thinking outside the box and finding creative solutions to problems is imperative when building a strategy for growth. With this in mind, a strategy workshop for their managers and franchise owners titled ‘Feel the Pulse’ was held on November 8. A number of prominent guest speakers took part.

“I believe that an effective strategy is one which is built in a circular way rather than top down, and our franchise owners and managers are the strongest link to the market and clients,” Fabio Zuccaro, COO who organised the workshop, said.

“This helps us ‘feel the pulse’ of what is going on among our team and in the industry from which we can derive a strong strategy to continue on our growth journey.”

Kick-starting the event was a motivational talk by Steve Mercieca, the CEO of the QLZH Group.

Mercieca said: “Every new year brings along a fresh opportunity to grow our vision and there’s no better way of doing it than with our strongest assets, our franchise network leaders.”

Chris Vassallo, director and head of strategy at Vassallo Group, delivering a talk to Zanzi managers and franchise owners.

Joining the workshop was Leonie Baldacchino from the Faculty of Creativity and Innovation, University of Malta. Baldacchino was on hand to give many insightful suggestions when it comes to generating ideas − namely approaching problems from different angles, adapting already existing ideas and coming up with alternative solutions. Another guest speaker was Chris Vassallo, director and head of strategy for Vassallo Group, who gave a passionate talk about his own career path and his own approach to strategy building.

Towards the end of the workshop, the attendees were split into groups and tasked with generating ideas according to their group category. Topics involved were QuickLets (rentals), Zanzi Homes (sales), QLC (the commercial division of the group), marketing, innovation, people experience and technology. Participants were able to discuss obstacles to be overcome, to bounce ideas off each other and come up with practical solutions.

Commenting on the delegates contributing ideas for the group strategy and the overall success of the workshop, Zuccaro said: “Having come from the team, it is likely to gain their trust immediately, an essential element in strategy making. The event was holistically well received and has set the standard for many others to come”.

Mercieca added: “Over the years, we attracted an array of talented people with a multitude of skills that have made the group the largest property agency on the island. The energy in the room was pulpable and we’re already celebrating 2023.”

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are always looking for innovative minds to help expand the group. To join QuickLets (ql.mt), Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) and QLC (qlc.com.mt) as a property specialist, manager or franchise owner, call Edward Agius for QuickLets (+356 9942 5088) and Paul Trapani Galea Feriol (+356 7742 8780 ) for Zanzi Homes.