Property specialists QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have launched their People Experience 2020 strategy to their team of 380 real estate lovers. The strategy is designed to do exactly what the name suggests: offer an experience to the current and future team members as they navigate through their journey with the real estate company.

This journey includes the application stage, the training, life within the respective branches, the long-term career aspect as well as the social and philanthropic interaction with the company.

Following a successful application, the prospective real estate specialists will be welcomed at the People Experience Centre, where they will receive the tuition necessary to help them bring out their best qualities which eventually will translate in an exceptional service for their clients.

Once fully trained and ready to join their respective teams, their experience will continue. The QuickLets and Zanzi Homes 2020 People Experience Strategy has been created to continue pushing their mantra that being a real estate specialist is not just a job but an actual long-term, lucrative career.

From day one, the new recruits are introduced to the availability of a three-tier career path that would see them progress from property specialist and to ‘property hero’ and eventually reach the ‘property legend’ level.

As the levels increase, the team members start enjoying more benefits. The scheme also applies to the current estate specialists working with QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.

“In today’s age, it is no longer sufficient to just provide a competitive source of income or a comfortable office. Our people deserve more and we understand they are the key to our success,” Fabio Zuccaro, chief operating officer of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, says.

The team behind the strategy, comprising the People Experience executive Ann Xuereb, the group CEO Steve Mercieca and Zuccaro have made sure that all their people benefit from the strategy implementation. The People Experience Team is delivering a full overhaul of the training and development opportunities at the company as well as an upgrade to its holistic performance reward scheme that sees individuals who reach their goals enjoying events such as abseiling, skydiving and skiing, among others.

“I am excited to be embarking on this new journey within the group. This is not simply a rebranding of the HR function but a complete redesign of how we do things for our people with the goal of offering an encompassing experience for our most precious resource,” Ms Xuereb says.

“The involvement of the top layer of the management group in this process shows the commitment and the importance the company gives to this function of the organisation.”