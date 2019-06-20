For the second consecutive year QuickLets and Zanzi Homes (the QLZH Group) have been named as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards – one of world’s largest and longest-running business competitions. Last year, the group also achieved the ‘National Winner’ status for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The group reflects its core values of innovation, success and ethics. This year it was nominated for the Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award and the companies are known for their efforts in making the planet, both in Malta and abroad, a cleaner, healthier and happier place.

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes operate the QLZH Foundation, whose main causes are the environment, adequate housing and children’s education. The foundation recently organised an ocean bed clean-up, recuperated from the sea an abandoned car and has deployed its Plastic Police Squad around Maltese beaches.

Our companies felt a calling to contribute back to society

Other activities include the annual Make a Zanzi Wish, where hospitalised children are given the chance to select a gift which has in the past included bedrooms and Ed Sheeran concert tickets. In Ghana, the education of a child is sponsored for every property rented in Malta by QuickLets.

The most noticeable social responsibility and environmental awareness project of the foundation is Saġġar, which together with the NGO Act Environment, aims to plant one million trees over a decade.

“We are overwhelmed to be nominated once again in such a prestigious list,” said Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes. “What makes this nomination a bit more special is the nature of the award itself. Since inception, our companies always felt a calling to contribute back to society, and being recognised for it warms our hearts.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe.”

He added: “The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes will now stand the chance to compete in one of the 18 categories of this year’s European Business Awards to become a National Winner. If successful, they will then take part in the gala final in December, where 18 European winners will be announced.