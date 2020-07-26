Quicklets and Zanzi Homes (QLZH Group) pride themselves on finding and integrating sustainable alternatives into their daily lives.

The real estate agency constantly strives for a greener, healthier planet and is continuously working towards being the most green and sustainable real estate agency on the Maltese islands.

Over the past weeks, in another drive to consolidate their commitment to planet Earth, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have reached out to their homeowner base to understand which eco-friendly measures they use for their properties.

In doing so, the group aims to raise more awareness around the issue as well as educating property owners on how they can contribute by implementing small but effective measures in the running of their estates.

After building a database of eco-friendly homes, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are promoting these properties with their ever-growing client base.

By implementing various features, the properties will start to reduce and eventually eliminate the negative effects on the environment

“Our client’s needs are constantly evolving and are largely shaped by what is happening in the industry as well as across the globe,” Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, says.

“Protecting the environment has always been at the heart of our organisation’s values and our clients are more than ever telling us that this is also of great importance to them.”

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes strongly believe that, by implementing various features like using systems that reduce water consumption and other natural resources as well as shifting to energy-saving appliances, the properties will start to reduce and eventually eliminate the negative effects on the environment.

“The construction and real estate industry have the largest potential to significantly reduce these emissions and therefore reduce the effects of climate change,” Mercieca remarks.

“We feel we have a duty to contribute towards making sure this message comes across and by promoting eco-friendly properties as well as all the environmentally driven activities of our QLZH Foundation, we are making our small contribution towards our beloved planet,” he concludes.

Just a few days ago, the QLZH Foundation, managed by QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, organised its annual ocean bed clean-up in Fekruna Bay, Xemxija.

Together with their Plastic Police Squad, which goes round beaches across Malta to educate people about the harms of single-use plastic, the activity is part of the group and foundation’s summer drive towards a healthier planet.

To learn more about QuickLets and Zanzi Homes’ environmental efforts, visit and like their social media pages, including that of the QLZH Foundation. If you have property to promote as eco-friendly, home owners are invited to visit www.quicklets.com.mt and www.zanzihomes.com.