From the first day it opened its doors, Zanzi Homes, one of Malta’s leading real estate agencies, has embraced the benefits technology brings to businesses. This is, in fact, one of the pillars upon which it was founded. Consistently, it started implementing strategies that would facilitate and add value to their customer proposition.

The last few weeks highlighted the importance of the use of technology for business continuity and Zanzi Homes bulked up the number of properties on its wide-ranged portfolio, offering virtual tours through the world-renowned Matterport system.

The virtual tours take the client through a high-definition walk-through of the property, making it both interactive and more stimulating for clients as well as the property specialists working for the Zanzi Homes brand. By listing their property with QuickLets or Zanzi Homes, homeowners benefit from the added exposure a virtual walk-through brings. This, in turn, makes the property more rentable or sellable.

“Our analytics showed that despite being in isolation, people were still browsing our website and were still thinking about property,” Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of Zanzi Homes and QuickLets, says.

“We wanted to enhance the search experience for our site visitors as well as providing the tools to our sales specialists that would increase their confidence in showing a property remotely,” he continues.

Although initially this was mainly intended to promote the Zanzi Homes brand, the franchise owners and letting specialists from QuickLets, the sister brand, soon appreciated the value of this approach and started identifying their top choices to get the virtual tour treatment.

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes continuously invest in the development of their technology. In the last few months, the website of each brand was given a facelift to improve the user experience which include the ‘Drop of Map’ feature and ‘Compare’ option.

To try out these features and to view the wide range of properties offering virtual tours, visit www.quicklets.com.mt and www.zanzihomes.com.