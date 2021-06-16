The MSE Equity Price Index on Wednesday resumed its upward trajectory as it added 0.11% to 4,002.808 points albeit on lacklustre volumes amounting to just €0.03 million. The gains registered in HSBC, MIA, Mapfre Middlesea and RS2 outweighed the decline in BOV whilst MPC closed unchanged.

Bank of Valletta plc eased by 1.5% to the €0.955 level across 7,675 shares.

BOV’s insurance associate – Mapfre Middlesea plc – recovered from an intraday low of €2.14 (-1.8%) before closing 2.8% higher at the €2.24 level as 2,150 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc inched 0.6% higher as it regained the €0.825 level across 6,433 shares.

Elsewhere, Malta International Airport plc advanced by 0.8% to regain the €6.40 level on a total of 1,712 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc inched 0.5% higher to the €1.96 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc closed flat at the €0.55 level on insignificant volumes.

The RF MGS Index declined for the second session in succession as it dropped by a further 0.15% to 1,104.650 points. International markets are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting which will be concluded today.

While the central bank is not expected to change its stance to monetary policy at this stage, investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to provide indications on when it could possibly start tapering its bond buying programme following signs of higher inflation and faster economic growth. Meanwhile, the European Union added the United States to its safe travel list, thus allowing easier travel between the two largest economies in the world.

On Tuesday, the Treasury announced that it will be offering two new Malta Government Stock issues, namely: (i) the 0.25% MGS 2026 (III) FI; and (ii) the 1.8% MGS 2051 (I). The fixed offer prices will be announced on Monday 21 June 2021 in the afternoon. Subscriptions from the General Public will open on Wednesday 23 June and close on Friday 25 June or earlier in the case of over-subscription.

