Malta woke up to quiet streets on Monday as schools and many businesses stayed shut because of coronavirus concerns.

"Traffic is like Saturday afternoon or Sunday," a motorist who still had to go to work said.

"It took me seven minutes to drive from Sliema to Mrieħel", another said. It usually takes about 20 minutes.

Schools were closed for a week on Friday and all court cases due on Monday were put off.

Many businesses have asked staff to work from home.

Services from hospitals and health centres have been reduced.

People have also been discouraged from crossing to Gozo or going to places where people usually meet in groups, such as bars or playgrounds.

All religious services were suspended last week, the first time since 1813.

Three more patients tested positive on Sunday, raising Malta's total to 21, but two patients have recovered. All cases so far have been imported, with no community spread reported.