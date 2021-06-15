Four flavours of Eat Real’s quinoa corn puffs contain undeclared milk, the health authorities have warned.

In a statement on Tuesday, the authorities said Quinoa Corn Puffs White Cheddar, Quinoa Corn Puffs Jalapeno and Cheddar, Quinoa & Kale Corn Puffs White Cheddar and Quinoa Corn Puffs Mediterranean, must not be consumed by persons intolerant or allergic to milk.

The puffs come in 113 gram packs and the products affected are all those with dates up to and including end May 2022.