Colombian great Nairo Quintana insisted on Wednesday he was not ready to give up after local media had speculated he would announce his retirement after failing to find a new team for this season.

The 32-year-old left Arkea-Samsic last year after he was stripped of his sixth-placed finish in the 2022 Tour de France following a positive test for a banned pain relief medication.

“While it is true that I don’t have a team, I’m a cyclist who remains available to wear a jersey and to give my best in races,” said Quintana.

