Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said Sunday there was still “quite a bit to play out” on whether Novak Djokovic will defend his title in Melbourne, with a clearer picture “in the coming days”.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and withdrew from the ATP Cup in Sydney this week without giving a reason.

All participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts January 17, need to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

There is speculation that Djokovic has applied for one, which would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.

