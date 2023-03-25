World champion Francesco Bagnaia said winning MotoGP’s first ever sprint race at a bruising Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday was “quite fun”.
Bagnaia came home ahead of fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin with Honda’s pole-sitter Marc Marquez in third.
This was the inaugural sprint in an innovation that will see the riders contest a 12-lap race for half the points awarded for Sunday’s showpiece event.
A sprint will precede every race of the 21-event calendar in 2023.
Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us