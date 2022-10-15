Sometimes, I wake up in the morning and ask myself: “How did Malta finish in this shambles that we have today in our country?” Then, I remember that the Labour Party, which is today in government and for which I worked tirelessly for so many years, no longer remotely resembles the political party which I once knew pre-2013.

For the first time in decades, this year I did not renew my membership of the Labour Party as I no longer believe it is representative of social democratic ideology. I still consider myself a staunch Labourite but by this I now understand as simply yearning for the day when, once again, I shall be able to form part of a Labour Party that is really Labour in its decisions and actions and not a sham, being Labour in name only. Today being an elderly citizen, I might not even live to see that day.

Why do I state all this? The reason is that only a fool will continue to live in a state of denial and continue to defend what has now become indefensible. The truth is that today’s Labour Party is no longer the political party providing a shield for the workers but has become the political party representing, first and foremost, the interests of big business.

Starting with the environment, how many times have we heard empty words about how this is a priority for the Labour government? Yet, the truth is that the destruction of the environment of the Maltese islands goes on unabated so that a few developers can continue to fatten their pockets.

Obscene permits for development continue to be issued by the Planning Authority. Some developers carry out illegal works, raping our countryside, and then have their illegalities sanctioned by the authorities. The Maltese islands have become one big construction site with cranes, noise and dust everywhere. People living close to construction sites have had their lives turned into a living purgatory.

I must also mention how commercial establishments are abusing of public land and spaces, as in the saga of deckchairs and sunbeds on Comino, and the way in which chairs and tables are impeding access on the pavements of our towns and villages.

Why is this being allowed to go on? Why does the law continue to be flouted by several businessmen? The government is there to protect ordinary citizens from the abuses of businessmen and failure to act is simply reneging on its duties to the public.

Then, there is the issue of corruption. Week after week, we have now become accustomed to new cases of corruption coming to light. Is the present government simply unable to put a stop to this? Why is it that so many persons in public posts of great responsibility are being accused of corruption on such a regular basis?

Are people vetted before being appointed to public posts which require great maturity and integrity?

Are we going to continue going down further into this cesspit where public life is concerned?

Several members of the Labour cabinet as well as backbenchers have also been greatly disappointing in the way they have treated their constituents and the public. Take the issue concerning the extension of time during which music in commercial establishments can be played in the capital of Malta, Valletta. This is a prime example of how elected politicians should not behave, that is, putting the interests of businessmen before the interests of ordinary citizens.

Another case in point is that of the elected representatives of the people refusing to give details about how public funds have been spent, citing one excuse after another for not letting the public know what is its democratic right to know. This attitude by elected politicians is simply arrogance at its best and a show of contempt for democratic values.

I cannot omit to mention Malta’s economic model under the present Labour government. This depends for its success on the importation of a substantial number of foreign workers. The problem is that this model is fast becoming unsustainable as the great influx of foreign workers is seriously straining the country’s infrastructure.

We are already experiencing serious problems of traffic congestion in many parts of Malta as well as a strain on other sectors of the economy such as our health services. The Minister for Finance and Employment, Clyde Caruana, has himself admitted that Malta’s economic model will have to change. Who is suffering most the consequences of all this? Again, the ordinary citizen.

So, to conclude, has it all been negative under Labour? No, one has to be balanced in one’s analysis of the present situation. To be fair, Labour has provided a certain amount of assistance to vulnerable persons in society and has succeeded in carrying the country forward despite the great challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. However, all this is overshadowed by the serious failures which have accompanied such progress.

We cannot go on like this. Unless the Labour Party in power starts to put into practice once again the 1996 electoral slogan ‘The Citizen First’, it cannot but remain a sham. A political party which puts the interests of big business first, as is happening today, cannot by any stretch of the imagination be called a ‘Labour Party’.

Furthermore, all Labour MPs must immediately understand that they are there to provide a public service to the citizens who have elected them. As such, they have to put their interests first and be accountable to them and to nobody else. Arrogance, lack of transparency and accountability and putting oneself on a pedestal are simply not on in a parliamentary democracy.

Only then can we say we have a ‘Labour Party’ in Malta.

Desmond Zammit Marmarà is a former Labour Party Balzan local councillor.