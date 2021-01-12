Women elected to parliament through quotas would undermine genuine efforts to ensure representation by facilitating the perception that female politicians are in need of help to get elected, the Kunsill Nazzjonali Żgħażagħ said.

In a statement on Tuesday, reacting to Parliament’s second reading of the gender quota bill, which proposes that parliament can be enlarged by up to 12 seats to ensure a better gender balance, KNŻ said that while it realised the importance of having more women in parliament, gender quotas will not be enough to overcome institutionalised discrimination that prevents a representative parliament.

Moreover, a proposal focusing on a binary system undermines the improvement in previous laws to recognise other genders.

Local female political talent has made waves in European institutions, proving that such politicians are not in need of mechanisms which, while potentially helpful in increasing statistical representation in the short term, will damage the credibility of those elected in the long term, it noted.

Getting a seat through quotas will, by default, be a principal argument/attack by the media and the public towards the women in question, risking that women will be discouraged from contesting due to the lack of merit associated with the role or causing excess pressure on those who contest to prove they are deserving of their position.

Positive discrimination is still discrimination, it said.

“While giving a seat to women on the premise of their gender may diminish the gap in numbers, this will not do much to change the mentality of the voter and encourage them to focus on the competence of candidates when casting the vote, rather than their gender.

“Efforts to increase diverse representation in Parliament should focus on encouraging more people to contest elections and improving civic education on how voters should select their preferred candidates,” KNŻ said.